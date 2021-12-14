HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris J. Ryser, age 86 of Hubbard passed away peacefully at home on Saturday December 11, 2021.

Doris was born April 26, 1935 in Hubbard, Ohio a daughter of Oliver H. & Mary L. Kerrigan McClelland.

She was a 1953 graduate of Hubbard High School and later graduated in 1957 from Youngstown State University with a BS in Elementary Education.

She was a teacher for the Hubbard School System for 27 years retiring in 1989.

Doris was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Hubbard, where she taught Sunday School for seven years. She was a member of Fortnightly IV and an auxiliary member of Trumbull County Engineers Society where she had served as past president.

She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband Edward E. Ryser Jr. whom she married September 11, 1954 passed away November 28, 2000.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her daughters Lynndy (John) Sharisky of Hubbard; Dianne Timko of Los Angeles, California and five grandchildren Mary Lynn (Matt) Dieter; Kylee (Chadd) Orr; Andy (Rachel) Timko; Katianne Timko and Jennette Timko and four great-grandchildren Lyla Timko; Knox Orr; John Dieter and Koal Orr.

She also leaves her brother-in-laws Donald (Ann) Ryser of Hartford; Thomas (Jeanie) Ryser of Hubbard; and sister-in-law Stella Ryser of Brookfield.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and brother-in-law William Ryser.

Private services were held on Tuesday December 14, 2021 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Doris was laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Doris’s memory to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation 5000 Rockside Road Cleveland, Ohio 44131.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Doris J. Ryser, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.