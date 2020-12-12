Doris E. Shipley, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Eleanor Shipley, age 91, formerly of Girard and Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

Doris was born October 24, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Mark H. and Matilda Byers Mitchell.

She worked for many years at Superior Industries in Austintown.

On July 28, 1965, Doris married Clyde Donald Shipley, they were together until his passing on February 21, 1999.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Elmer (Thelma) Mitchell and Mark (Beverley) Mitchell and sisters, Jean (Howard) Rhoads and Ruth (Edward) Shacklock.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Briarfield Manor for the outstanding care and attention given to Doris the past few years. They would also like to thank Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care for their care of Doris during her final hours.

There are no calling hours or services.

Doris will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

