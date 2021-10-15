Doris E. Hettrick, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris E. Hettrick, age 67 of Hubbard, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center.

Doris was born January 18, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Dale E. and Elazeth A. Horn Hettrick.

She was a 1973 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Doris worked at Sparkle Market in the deli department for many years retiring in 2010.

She was a member of TOPS Weight Loss Program.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her brother, Donald (Lori) Hettrick of Hubbard.

Her parents preceded her in death.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday October 18, 2021, with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Doris will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

