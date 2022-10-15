HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donavon D. “Danny” Brown, age 76 of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 12, 2022 at Greenbriar Health Care Center.

Danny was born August 17, 1946 in Canton, Ohio a son of Donavon D., Jr. and Marcella Reckert Brown. In addition to his parents, he was also raised by his stepfather, Leo Bobby, who was very involved in his life.

He was a 1965 graduate of Hubbard High School, where he was involved in football and track.

He was a machinist for Sharon Steel and later for Haywood Industries.

Danny was a member and was also on the nominating committee for the Hubbard Sports Hall of Fame, a member of Hubbard Lions Club, was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Masonic Lodge. He was an elder at First Presbyterian Church of Hubbard.

Danny was an avid football fan and loved attending games of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Hubbard Eagles and enjoyed going on Sunday drives with his wife.

Danny will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Carol A. Sop whom he married August 25, 1973; his brother, Gary (Patti) Brown of Hilliard, Ohio; sister-in-law, Nancy Parker of Boardman; brothers-in-law, Chuck Sop of Brookfield and Mark Jamieson of Vienna and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father; in-laws, Bill and Nellie Jamieson and grandparents, Sam Reckert, Anna Mayher, Donavon Brown and Mabel Brown.

There will be a Memorial Service held at a later date.

Danny will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Shriners Hospital for Children 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607 or First Presbyterian Church 22 Westview Avenue Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

