Donald R. Taylor, Jr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald R. Taylor Jr., age 44 of Cortland, Ohio passed away on Saturday August 28, 2021 with his loving family by his side at The Cleveland Clinic.

Donald was born July 27, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Donald R. Sr. & Barbara Ellen Sewell Taylor.

He was a 1995 graduate of Liberty High School and later received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Donald was the owner and managing member of Jets FBO of Youngstown operating out of both the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

He enjoyed camping, hiking, traveling, jeeping, family dinners and had accomplished climbing to the summit of Mt. Rainier.

Donald was a member of Church Hill United Methodist Church, Youngstown Air Reserve Base Community Council and G.O.T.C.H.A Club.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by the love of his life and partner Stephanie and his parents Donald and Barbara Taylor of Liberty Township.

He also leaves his brother Christopher L. (Alison) Taylor of Vero Beach, Florida, his sister Kate M. Taylor (Jay Sharpe) of Liberty Township, Ohio and his nephew and niece Benjamin and Hadley.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Jean Taylor, Vernon and Angie Sewell and his uncle Vernon “Lee” Sewell.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday September 3, 2021 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday September 4, 2021 with additional calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Churchill United Methodist Church.

Donald will be laid to rest at Church Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38015 or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society P.O. Box 98018 Washington, DC 20090-8018.

Arrangements are being handled by the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Donald R. Taylor Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.