YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald R. Price, Sr., age 84 of Youngstown, passed away on Sunday October 2, 2022 at Heritage Manor.

Donald was born August 17, 1938 in Huntersville, West Virginia a son of James Cleamous & Luella May Kelley Price.

He was a truck driver for Turo Brothers in Girard.

His wife the former Betty Hubert Price passed away March 19, 2019.

He will be sadly missed by his family, his children Brenda (William) Slanina, Donald R. Price, Jr., Regina (Patrick) Haddel all of Youngstown, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, his son Brian Price, an infant daughter Hope Lynn, and daughter-in-law Peggy Price.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Marie Wade, Juanita Borowski, Betty McCommons, Pauline Franklin, and brothers Carl Price and James Price.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

