Donald R. Murphy, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald R. Murphy, age 60 of Hubbard passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

Donald was born February 25, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Archie and Mary Wilson Murphy.

He was a 1978 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Donald was a self-employed painter for many years.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family, his wife, the former Janet L. Savonik, whom he married August 8, 1981; his children, Candice J. (Norman) Murphy-Snead of Cheyanne, Wyoming, Mistie A. (David) Edwards and Max J. Murphy both of Hubbard and five grandchildren, Maddy Davis, Brittany Snead, Jenny Snead, Mirage Edwards and Adin Murphy-Snead.

He also leaves his siblings, Hallie (Nancy) Murphy and Shonie (Anthony) Garono, both of Hubbard; several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Murphy.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

There will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

