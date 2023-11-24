HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald R. Mounts, age 82, of Hubbard passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at Countryside at the Elmwood in Hubbard.

Donald was born November 11, 1941, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of Robert and Lois McGaffic Mounts.

He was a 1960 graduate of New Wilmington High School.

Donald was an industrial engineer at American Welding in Warren, Ohio and later worked in sales at J. Potter Company in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He was a member of New Life Lutheran Church where he served as President of church council and was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed sailing, fishing and golfing.

Donald will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife the former Jessie Gail Artman whom he married July 30, 1964; his son, Jeffrey R. (Sarah Beth) Mounts of Austintown, Ohio and daughter Susan K. (Paul) Narkum of Warren, Ohio and six grandchildren, Paul Narkum, Nicholas Narkum, Grace Narkum, Isabella Hall, Liam Hall and Finn Hall and great-grandson, Oliver Narkum.

He also leaves his brother, Roger (Carol) Mounts of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania and sister-in-law, Ellen Mounts of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Beside his parents; he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jessie Narkum and brother, Keith Mounts.

There will be calling hours on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Services will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Ohio Parkinson Foundation Northeast Region P.O. Box 31907 Independence, Ohio 44131-4854.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Donald R. Mounts, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 26 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.