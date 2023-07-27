HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald P. Notman, age 63 of Hubbard passed away on Wednesday July 26, 2023 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Donald was born April 20, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Robert L. and Nina J. Corll Notman.

He was a 1978 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Donald enjoyed golfing, and going to the horse race track.

He was a press operator for 32 years at US Can, which later became Ball Corporation and where he held multiple union offices, later he worked for Trans Cor where he was a transportation officer.

He was a member of Central Christian Church of Hubbard, and was a member of United Steel Workers Union Local 4427.

Donald will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his son Stephen Notman of Hubbard, his stepsons Eric Notman of Hubbard, and Brian Needham, and his companion Elaine Patterson of Warren. He also leaves his brother Thomas (Elizabeth) Notman of Hubbard.

His parents preceded him in death.

There will be services held on Sunday July 30, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. with calling hours prior to the service from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Donald will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hubbard.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to American Cancer Society P.O. Box 1640 Hagerstown, MD 21741

