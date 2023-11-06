HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Lee Crytzer, age 89 of Altamonte Springs, Florida, formerly of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by love at home on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Donald was born May 5, 1934 in Hubbard, Ohio a son of Dallas, Sr. and Reba Barnes Crytzer.

He was a graduate of Hubbard High School and then went on to graduate from Eastern Christian Institute and Milligan College.

Donald served as a minister at Wood Howell Christian Church and was an Ohio salesman.

Upon moving to Florida he became a member of the First Baptist Church of Longwood.

Donald loved a good round of golf, nutrition, health and most of all his family. He believed in being kind, thoughtful, his family and the Lord.

His wife, the former Betty Darlene Cole whom he married on June 8, 1956, passed away on May 25, 2014.

Donald will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his family: sisters, Grace Castilla of Hubbard, Ohio and Polly Jackamo of Youngstown, Ohio; brother, Dave Crytzer of Rockledge, Florida; daughter-in-law, Sheri-Austin Anderson and husband, Donnie Anderson; grandson, Jeffrey Lee Crytzer, Jr. and wife, Ashley Crytzer and his great-grandson, Leland Shane Crytzer.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; brother, Dallas Crytzer, Jr. and son, Jeffrey Lee Crytzer, Sr.

Donald was laid to rest at Corner House Cemetery in Hubbard, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Donald Lee Crytzer, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.