Donald K. Morrow, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald K. Morrow age 89, of Hubbard passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Youngstown.

Donald was born February 19, 1931 in Amsterdam, Ohio a son of Ronald and Lois Cogsil Morrow.

He was a 1949 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Donald enjoyed bowling, gardening and tractors.

He was the former owner and operator of Morrows Auto Service for 45 years retiring in 1995 and a member of Corner House Christian Church.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War.

Donald will be sadly missed and remembered by his family: his wife, the former Ida C. Holler, whom he married November 21, 1953; his daughter, Janet (Allen) Beighley of DuBois, Pennsylvania; his son, Joseph (Diane) Holler of North Carolina; his daughter-in-law, Carol Morrow of Hubbard; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves his stepsiblings, Marilyn Brock of Amarilla, Texas, Dale Penn of Hubbard and Robert Penn of Amarilla, Texas.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, John C. Morrow and Donald J. Morrow.

There were private services held on Friday April 17, 2020 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Donald was laid to rest at Mahoning Valley Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Donald’s memory to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or Corner House Christian Church, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share their memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 19, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.