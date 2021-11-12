Donald J. Copanic, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Copanic, Sr., age 89 of Hubbard, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Donald was born April 3, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Anthony and Maria Jeanetta Yambar Copanic.

He was a 1950 graduate of East High School.

Donald enjoyed motorcycles, tractors, animals, horses and firearms. He also was very interested in history and enjoyed watching old westerns.

He was a welder at Youngstown Steel Door for 33 years retiring in 1983.

Donald was of Christian faith and was a Jehovah Witness.

He was a veteran of the United States Marines serving during the Korean War and was a member of the Ohio National Guard and its Pistol and Rifle Team.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his children, Donald Copanic, David Copanic, Sr. of Youngstown, Ohio, Dale (Norma) Copanic of Garrettsville, Ohio, Petula (John, Sr.) Loveless of Hubbard, Ohio, Angel Dust and Anthony Copanic, both of Oil City, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren Michelle, David, Jr., Noah, Theresa, Robert, Sheri, John, Jr., Zackery, Hannah, Rick and Emily; two stepgrandchildren, Natalie and Erik and nine great-grandchildren. He also leaves his siblings, Eugene Copanic of Coitsville, Ohio, Dennis Copanic of McDonald, Ohio, Kenneth Copanic of Niles, Ohio and Beverly Aubel of Niles, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepparents, Velma Copanic and Joseph Repasky; his sister Maureen Jack and a great-granddaughter.

There will be a memorial service held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday November 19, 2021, with calling hours prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Youngstown VA Clinic, 1815 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504; or the animal shelter of your choice.

