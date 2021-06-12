Donald G. Miller, Hubbard, Ohio

Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home

June 10, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald G. Miller, 90, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Donald was born November 8, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Lloyd and Florence Thornton Miller.

He was a 1948 graduate of The Rayen School.

Donald was a carpet installer for 55 years, for many years was self-employed and later worked for Ryan Carpet.

He was a member and Deacon at First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown and a veteran of the United States Army.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Estelle Smith, whom he married October 2, 1954; his son, Mark A. Miller (Colleen Hanrahan) of Arlington, Virginia; his daughter, Julie A. Miller of Akron and three grandchildren Logan, Declan and Rowan.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Mackie.

There will be a Memorial Service held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Donald will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Donald G. Miller, please visit our Sympathy Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com