Donald G. Miller, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald G. Miller, 90, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Donald was born November 8, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Lloyd and Florence Thornton Miller.

He was a 1948 graduate of The Rayen School.

Donald was a carpet installer for 55 years, for many years was self-employed and later worked for Ryan Carpet.

He was a member and Deacon at First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown and a veteran of the United States Army.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Estelle Smith, whom he married October 2, 1954; his son, Mark A. Miller (Colleen Hanrahan) of Arlington, Virginia; his daughter, Julie A. Miller of Akron and three grandchildren Logan, Declan and Rowan.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Mackie.

There will be a Memorial Service held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Donald will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

