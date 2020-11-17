Donald G. Cook, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald G. Cook, age 91, of Liberty Township passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Liberty.

Donald was born April 7, 1929 in Liberty Township a son of William Spiers and Anna Legatt Cook.

He was a 1947 graduate of The Rayen School and later graduated from Youngstown State University in 1963 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.

In 1947 he went to work for Truscon Steel Company and began as an apprentice in the machine shop, in 1980 joined Youngstown Steel Door for a couple of years before going to work at American Welding Company in Warren and in 1985 he became the Vice-President and General Manager, a position he held until his retirement in 1992.

He was a member of Liberty Presbyterian Church.

After his retirement he enjoyed golfing and doing yard work.

Donald was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War.

His first wife Joanne Wise whom he married December 31, 1949 passed away October 14, 1987.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife the former Stephanie D. Hayes whom he married April 19, 1991.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife.

There are no calling hours or services.

Donald will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Youngstown.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences.

