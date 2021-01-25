Donald “Donny” McCoy, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald “Donny” McCoy, Jr. went home to be with friends and family waiting to welcome him on January 23, 2021 at the Cleveland University Hospital.

Donny was born August 29, 1979 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Donald L. McCoy and Terri A. Root McCoy.

He was a cook at Francesco’s Restaurant in Hubbard.

Donny was a 1998 graduate of Hubbard High School where he played football.

He loved to cook and his signature dish was called Chicken Don and it was delicious. He also enjoyed playing video games and hanging out with his friends.

He was a wonderful and loving son, grandson, brother, nephew and cousin. Even with all of his health problems he was always concerned about how everyone else was doing.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his mother Terri Root McCoy; his sister who was so much more to him; Chrissy McCoy both of Hubbard; his father Donald (Kathy) McCoy of Summerville, South Carolina; his grandparents Sue and Steve Butcher of Hubbard; his grandfather John S. McCoy of Youngstown; his favorite Uncle William Root Jr. currently in Cuba and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents Dick and Thelma Chapman of Hubbard; grandmother Wanda McCoy and grandfather William Root; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also his good friends K.J.; Kevin and Brad whom I’m sure were waiting for him. “Jimmy says please watch over Noele until he gets there.”

There are no calling hours or services.

Donald will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

