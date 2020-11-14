Donald B. Brown, Jr., Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald B. Brown, Jr., age 59 of Masury, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Hubbard.

Donald was born November 23, 1960 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Donald B., Sr. and Clara Goldbach Brown.

He was a self-employed hair stylist for many years.

Donald attended Victory Christian Center, Coitsville Campus.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed barbeques, family vacations and loved spending time with his family.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family, his daughters, Leena (Brian) Dell and Mia (Richard Belmont) Brown both of Hubbard; two grandchildren, Brea and Brian III; his former wife, Lorrie Brown of Hubbard and his mother, Clara Brown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He also leaves his siblings, Corrine Brown-Herron of Kansas City, Kansas and Jeffrey Brown of New Mexico and his Aunt Sharlee Ellison of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Beside his father, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Lisa Brown and Jeanette Brown and nephews, Jaime Daniels and Donald Herron.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Donald’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

