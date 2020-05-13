Dominic A. DiEugenio, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic A. DiEugenio, age 64, formerly of Hubbard passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Dominic was born November 16, 1955 in Warren, Ohio a son of Nunzio P. and Mary Cervello DiEugenio.

He was a 1973 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

No matter through all his health problems, he always had a sense of humor and wanted to make people smile and not to worry about him.

He was a delivery driver for Coca-Cola for many years retiring in 1985.

He attended Bible Baptist Church of Campbell and was a member of the Teamsters.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family: his wife, the former Susan L. Muzzey whom he married May 18, 1990 and his son, Joshua DiEugenio of Hubbard. He also leaves his sister, Mary Ann DiEugenio of Niles, Ohio and his brother, Joseph (JoAnn) DiEugenio of Lordstown, Ohio.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Anthony DiEugenio.

There are no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dominic’s name to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 6155 Rockside Road #202, Independence, OH 44107.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

