Dominic A. DiCiero, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic A. DiCiero, age 94, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown.

Dominic was born January 30, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Anthony and Helen Pannunzio DiCiero.

He was a 1944 graduate of East High School.

Dominic was a police officer for the city of Youngstown for 31 years retiring in 1983, a member of F.O.P. # 28 Youngstown and Police and Fire Retirees of Youngstown.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during World War II Pacific Theater.

His wife, the former Ann Storsina, whom he married October 11, 1956 passed away April 23, 2007.

There were private services held at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.