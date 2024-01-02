YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores J. Wells, age 89, formerly of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

Dolores was born June 21, 1934 in Hubbard, Ohio a daughter of Russell and Helen Stevenson Balliet.

She was a 1952 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hubbard.

Her husband, William Rodney Wells, passed away November 4, 1993.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her sons, Keith B. (Kim) Wells and Kirk H. (Therese) Wells, both of Hubbard; two grandchildren, Ferrin Fedorchak and William Rodney (Rachel) Wells and three great-grandchildren, Malia, Bronson and Blakely. She also leaves her sister, Julie (Calvin) Langle of Brookfield, Ohio.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her sister, Phyllis Pillifant.

Private services were held on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Dolores was laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 59 Orchard Avenue, Hubbard, OH 44425.

