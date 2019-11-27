Dolores Bender Kolesar, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Dolores Bender Kolesar RN, age 85, of Hubbard who went to be with her beloved husband, George, on Tuesday November 26, 2019.

Dolores was born January 14, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Thomas and Anna Pastrick Bender. She was raised in New Castle by her grandmother and grandfather Regina and Michael Bender and her Aunt Tillie Watters and Aunt Mary Bender McClain.

She was a 1952 graduate of Union High School in New Castle and in 1955 graduated from Youngstown Hospital Nursing School.

Dolores was a registered nurse at Northside Hospital, Park Vista and through District Three Ohio Nurses Association was a private duty nurse.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where she was a teacher and played piano for Sunday School.

She was a lifelong member of Alliance of Transylvanian Saxons, District Three Ohio Nurses Association,Youngstown Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association, Hubbard PTA and Hubbard Football Moms in the 1970’s.

Her husband, George S. Kolesar, whom she married January 31, 1959, passed away February 22, 2006.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family: her son, Alan Kolesar and her daughter, Denise Kolesar (Kevin Sullivan).

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her grandparents and aunts who raised her.

Dolores will be laid to rest at Oak Park Cemetery in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Special thanks to Dr. Howard Slemons, Patriot Home Care and RN Kari; her therapists, Steve and Michelle and to Lori and Jessica and the staff of Heritage Manor Adult Day Care.

There will be calling hours on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 30, 2019 prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dolores’s memory to Alliance of Transylvanian Saxons, c/o Saxon Orphans Fund, 5393 Pearl Road, Cleveland, OH 44129.

