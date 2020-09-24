Dolores A. Edwards, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores A. Edwards, age 88, of Hubbard, passed away surrounded by her loving family at home on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Dolores was born September 10, 1932, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Helen Sweetko Lysikowski.

She was a graduate of South High School.

Dolores was a retail clerk at Strouss, Kaufmann’s and Macy’s in Southern Park Mall for 28 years.

She enjoyed canning, sewing, cooking, making jelly, playing the lottery and spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, Chester N. Edwards, whom she married February 27, 1951, passed away November 21, 2007.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her children, Chester D. (Jeannette) Edwards of Negley, Kenneth L. (Diana) Edwards of Hubbard and Janet (Daniel) Sobnosky of Liberty; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She made her home with her granddaughter, Danielle J. Dutting and great-great-granddaughter, Teagan.

She also leaves her siblings, JoAnn (Lowell) Arbutina of Las Vegas, Nevada, Kathrine Rerko of Las Vegas, Nevada, Lucy Jenkins of Youngstown and Ronald Laskey, of Campbell.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; infant daughter, Joan Marie Edwards and her brother, John Lysikowski.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and prior to the service on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Dolores will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

