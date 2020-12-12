Diane M. Beem, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane M. Beem, age 58, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 7, 2020 at home.

Diane was born June 21, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of George and Mary Ann Yurcisin Hovanec.

She was a 1980 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Diane was a waitress and manager at the Globe Restaurant for 30 years and later worked in the Deli Department at Devine’s Shop and Save.

She loved spending time with her sons and grandchildren. She also enjoyed painting, coloring, gardening and bird watching.

She was of Catholic faith and was a member of First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.

Diane will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her husband, Alan S. Beem, Sr., whom she married May 24, 1986; her sons, Alan S. Beem, Jr. of Hubbard and Michael Beem of Medina and her grandchildren, Valerie Shamblin, Aedan Shamblin and Gabrielle Beem.

She also leaves her brother, Marc (Lori) Hovanec of Hubbard.

Her parents preceded her in death.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley especially her nurse Rebecca.

Calling hours will be held prior to the service on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

There will be a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beem family to help with medical bills or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home's website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

