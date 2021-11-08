Dennis P. French, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis P. French, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Dennis was born October 28, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of William P. and Wilda M Harmon French.

He was a 1961 graduate of North High School.

Dennis was a journeyman tinsmith with Union IUE-CWA # 717 at Packard Electric for 33 years before retiring in 1999.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren, especially attending their events and boating.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam War where he served on the USS Enterprise during the Cuban Missile Crisis. While on the USS Enterprise he had serviced John McCain’s plane.

Dennis will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Donna L. Conrad, whom he married July 17, 1965; his daughters, Carrie (Ron) Lara of Liberty, Ohio, Tracey (Tony) Johnson of North Lima, Ohio and Jill (Jack) Mortaro of Girard, Ohio and six grandchildren, Spencer, Lacey, Courtni, Lauren, Sydney and Michael. He also leaves his brother, Jack (Anita) French of Hubbard, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Minze.

There will be a memorial service held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, with calling hours prior to the service from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dennis’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Dennis P. French, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.