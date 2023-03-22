HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores V. Tritt, age 79 of Hubbard passed away on Tuesday March 21, 2023 at Countryside at the Elmwood in Hubbard.

Delores was born September 27, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Harold and Ann Barthomew Thomas

She enjoyed playing bingo.

Her husband Thomas W Tritt, Sr. whom she married March 18, 1965 passed away March 24, 1991.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her son Thomas W. (Therese) Tritt Jr. of Hubbard and daughter Sally (Michael) Fechtel of Struthers, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, and three sons Michael Tych, IV, Lee Tych and Robert Tritt.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Delores V. Tritt, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.