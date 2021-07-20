Debra L. Wittenauer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra L. Wittenauer, age 65 of Youngstown, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Caprice Health Care Center.

Debra was born December 8, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Richard F. and Gloria J. Carano Carroll.

She was a 1974 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She was the manager of Skin Basics at Lloyds Dermatology Center in Boardman for many years retiring in 2019.

Debra enjoyed gardening and loved animals. Since she had no children, her dogs were her children.

She had a strong Christian faith.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her husband, William P. Wittenauer whom she married March 29, 1980; her sisters, Terry (Ivan T.) Lubonovich of Hubbard and Elizabeth (Robert) Wright of Palm Harbor, Florida; her brothers, Richard (Jane) Carroll of Chesterfield, Virginia and Nick (Connie) Carroll of Hubbard; several nieces and nephews and a special close friend, Debbie Timblin.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Phil Carroll and her sister, Linda Pennington.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, with calling hours on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 24, 2021, prior to the service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Debra will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Rescue Mission of Mahoning County, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

