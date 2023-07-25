CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah A. Davis, age 72, of Cortland passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 at home.

Deborah was born October 4, 1950 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William D. and Dorothy W. West Drummond.

She was a 1968 graduate of Brookfield High School, a 1972 graduate of Bowling Green State University with her bachelor’s degree and later from University of Dayton with her master’s degree.

She was a physical education teacher for many years at Maplewood School retiring in 2008.

Deborah was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was past president and committee chairperson for Delta Kappa Gamma (Beta Chi Chapter).

Her husband, Robert W. Davis, whom she married August 2, 1975, passed away May 23, 2019.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her son, William Paul (Alison) Davis of Dublin, Ohio; her grandchildren, Jacqueline Clare and Parker Joseph; her brother, Thomas W. Drummond of Brookfield, Ohio; her niece, Elizabeth (Joseph) Griffin and nephew, Andrew Drummond.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her brother, William David Drummond, Jr. and sister-in-law, Marsha Foust Drummond.

Private services were held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Deborah was laid to rest at Hall Cemetery in Hubbard.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Cortland Public Library, 578 Lakeview Drive, Cortland, OH 44410 or Brookfield Branch Library, 7032 Grove Street, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Deborah A. Davis, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 26 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.