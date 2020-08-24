Dean L. Rowe, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dean L. Rowe, age 93, of Hubbard passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Dean was born September 25, 1926 in Indiana County, Pennsylvania. a son of Speer and Floyd Buchanan Rowe.

He worked in sales for Rusco Products in Youngstown for 38 years retiring in 1991.

Dean was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and was a veteran serving in the United States Army.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife the former Harriet Jane Jacobson whom he married January 24, 1953; his son David A. (Mary Lou) Rowe of Lowellville, three grandchildren Nicholas (Gena) Rowe, Lauren Rowe, Kristen (Bryan) Cramer and five great- grandchildren.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers William Rowe, Leonard Rowe and his sister Ruth Rowe.

There will be a graveside memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Hubbard Union Cemetery at 210 Oakdale Avenue Hubbard, Ohio; due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Dean L. Rowe, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: