YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David R. Isenberg, age 39, of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

David was born October 25, 1984, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Franklin L. Jr. and Edith Marie Poage Isenberg.

He was a laborer for 21 years at Warren Fabrication.

David loved spending time with his family.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family, his wife, the former Teresa M. McGuire, whom he married July 23, 2022; his children, Caleb Isenberg, Mariah Isenberg and Kyle Isenberg, all of Youngstown and his mother, Edith M. Poage of Youngstown; he also leaves his siblings, John (Hope) Morris of Girard, Ohio, Shannon Dougherty (Carlos Kattan) of Florida and Angel Isenberg (Lee Kratovil) of Niles, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

There will be services held on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., with calling hours prior to the service from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Isenberg Family for funeral expenses.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of David R. Isenberg, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.