HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David P. Rexroad, Jr., age 92, of Hubbard passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday November 5, 2023.

David was born July 22, 1931 in Poland, Ohio a son of David P. Sr. & Edith Barker Rexroad.

He was a 1949 graduate of Liberty High School.

He was the superintendent for 30 years at Youngstown Country Club Golf Course, made The YCC Sign, and retired in 1997.

David was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard and was a 32nd Degree Mason Scottish Rite.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he was in charge of Egress Unit at Bryan Texas.

He was an artist, enjoyed gardening and walking his dog.

His wife the former Margaret E. Scahill whom he married July 19, 1952 passed away January 25, 2022.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his children Debra Rexroad of Hubbard, Kim (Marty) Hume of Youngstown, Jackie (Tom) Miller of Hubbard, and Jeff (Kathleen) Rexroad of Hubbard, and eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, and son Dave Rexroad.

There will be services held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday November 8, 2023 with calling hours prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

David will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hubbard VFW Post 3767 at 710 West Liberty Street Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Special thanks to Southern Care Hospice for all their wonderful care.

