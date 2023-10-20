HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Neil Behne, age 72 of Peninsula, Ohio, formerly of Hubbard, passed away Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Akron City Hospital.

David was born May 16, 1951 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba a son of Neil J. and Lois E. Patton Behne.

He was a 1969 graduate of Hubbard High School.

David had worked at Koppers Company of Youngstown, Ohio.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his brother, Richard D. (Karen) Behne of Stow, Ohio and four nephews, Lance, Adam, Matthew and Shaun.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra L. Klingensmith and his niece, Erika Behne.

There are no calling hours or services.

David will be laid to rest at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, P.O. Box 66, Vienna, OH 44473.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

