David Makara, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Makara, age 59, of Masury, passed away on Saturday March 28, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

David was born January 22, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of George and Mary Moore Makara.

He was a 1979 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

David was a car painter at Maaco Auto Painting in Boardman and later was a slitter operator at Western Reserve Metals in Masury.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family; his wife the former, Saundra Morgan, whom he married December 27, 1988; his mother, Mary Makara of Boardman; his daughter, Courtney M. Makara (Brett Covatch) of Sharpsville and his granddaughter, Kinley.

He also leaves his sister, Diane (Joe) Lindsey of Boardman, Ohio.

David was preceded in death by his father.

There will be a private memorial service at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share their memories and condolences.