David Lowry, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Lowry, 81, of Brookfield, passed away with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

David was born April 6, 1940, in Hubbard, Ohio, a son of Alva and Ruth Huff Lowry.

He was a 1958 graduate of Hubbard High School.

David was an avid Ohio State fan and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was a heavy equipment operator for International Mill Service for 30 years, retiring in 1996 and was a member of Operating Engineers Local 66.

David was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Rose Marie Ryhal, whom he married September 30, 1972; his daughter, Shelley Lynn Lowry (Jamie Ross) of Howland; his son, David R. Lowry (Christal Antal) of Newton Falls and grandchildren, Sawyer, Carmela Rose, Braxton, Madison and Miranda.

He also leaves his siblings, Richard (Rena) Lowry of Hubbard and Robert “Butch” (Sherry) Lowry of Canton.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Donna Goldberg, Norma Cramer and Jeanette Giovanni.

There will be services held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, with the Reverend Frank Zanni, officiating, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask.

David will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in David’s memory to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, P.O. Box 66, Vienna, OH 44473 or Disabled American Veterans, 2044 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

