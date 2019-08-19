David L. Reed, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for David L. Reed, age 69, of Hubbard, who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

David was born September 23, 1949 in Grafton, West Virginia a son of Robert L. and Clarindia Mitchell Reed.

He was a line worker at Delphi Packard Electric for 30 years retiring in 2005.

David attended Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ in North Lima and was a member of the Warren Moose and Big Mike’s of Warren.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War and was a member of Hubbard VFW Post 3767.

David enjoyed hunting, fishing, vacations and the beach.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family: his wife, the former Rhonda Gerthung whom he married May 17, 2014; his sons, Brian (Christina) Reed of Youngstown, James Reed of Warren, Robert (Sherry) Raver of Boardman and Michael (Ranee) Mchar, Jr. of Bellaire, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He also leaves his siblings, Tolita Summerfield of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Sam Reed of Philippi, West Virginia, James (Michka) Reed of Jacksonville, Florida, Richard (Carol) Reed of Vernon, Ohio, Mary Ann Boyles of Rosemont, West Virginia, Edna Mae (Rick) Robinson of Huntington, West Virginia and Peggy Stevens of Warren, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Gale Gerthung; his sister, Loretta Reed and brothers, Kenneth Reed, William Reed, Holly Brown and Alva Lee Reed.

There will be calling hours on Thursday, August 22, 2019 prior to the service from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. There will be full military honors provided by Trumbull County American Legion Honor Guard Post 540.

Memorial contributions may be made in David’s memory to Hubbard VFW Post 3767, 710 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

