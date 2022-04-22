HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Wilms, age 66 of Hubbard, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Dave was born April 15, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Edgar Edwin and Almeda J. Woodruff Wilms.

He was a 1974 graduate of Hubbard High School where he was a drummer in the marching band, graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a graduate of The Police Academy of Mahoning County.

Dave was a Conceal & Carry Small Arms Instructor and was the owner and Operator of Firearms Concierge, Lifesaver Training LLC and T-Rex Manufacturing. He was a Deputy Sheriff for Trumbull County, later worked security at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth and also was an IT Manager for a local trucking company.

Dave was a General Class License Ham Radio Operator, a member of Hubbard Conservation Club where he served as treasurer, member of Youngstown Pistol & Rifle Club, Youngstown Blue Coats and a life member of NRA.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Jo A. Pollock, whom he married December 29, 1990; his children, Michael T. (Allison) Wilms of Hubbard, Ohio, Edgar E. Wilms II of Hubbard, Ohio, Theresa I. (Mike) Partridge of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Devon J. Wilms of Hubbard, Ohio; six grandchildren, Christopher Wilms, Alex Rea, Zoe Wilms, Ben Wilms, John Partridge and Sofia Wilms and his dogs, Mollie and Natasha.

There will be services held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, with calling hours prior to the service from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Special thanks to Mercy Health Youngstown, Oncologist Dr. Jawad Francis and nurses in the infusion area, Yolanda, Emily, Joanie, Wendy and Jena; especially his nurse, Lemon Drop.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dave’s memory to ECAN P.O. Box 243 Stevenson, MD 21153.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

