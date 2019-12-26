David E. Conzett, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Conzett, age 65, of Hubbard, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 23, 2019, at home.

David was born April 19, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Frederick and Georgia Kerr Conzett.

He was a 1972 graduate of Boardman High School.

David was the general manager at SelecTrucks of Cleveland for many years retiring in 2019.

He enjoyed working outside, classic cars and was an avid Cleveland sports fan.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family, his wife, the former Kimberly A. Stroup, whom he married May 29, 1981; his daughters, Kathryn (Brent) Barrett of Wexford, Pennsylvania, Diana Lynn Conzett of San Francisco, California; his son, Christian Conzett of Hubbard; four grandchildren, Giavania, Leeland, Adelynn and Lennox and his mother, Georgia Ramhoff of Boardman.

He also leaves his siblings, Alan (Leslie) Conzett of Boardman, Shari (Edward) Erhardt of Poland, Brian Conzett of North Lima, Ken (Lisa) Conzett of Poland, Larry (Marci) Conzett of Struthers, Jeffrey (Nikki) Conzett of Evan, Georgia.

His father preceded him in death.

There will be calling hours on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in David’s memory to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

