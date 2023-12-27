HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Frank, age 67, of Hubbard, passed away at The Cleveland Clinic on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

David was born May 18, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Richard Frank and Joan Hettrick.

He was a 1974 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He was a member of Coalburg United Methodist Church.

David owned and operated Frank Construction for 30 years retiring in 2014.

He enjoyed all motorsports, especially NASCAR, drag racing and truck pulling and loved his dog Lilly.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, the former Sandra L. Hogue, whom he married July 16, 1994; his stepdaughters, Melissa Kooser, Megan Lauer (Luke Black) both of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Mason, Olivia, Bocephus and Josey and his stepfather, Robert Gibson of Hubbard.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard and his mother, Joan Gibson.

Private graveside services will be held at Hubbard Union.

Memorial contributions may be made in David’s memory to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County P.O. Box 66 Vienna, Ohio 44473.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

