Darren J. Krlich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darren J. Krlich age, 49 of Youngstown passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Darren was born December 9, 1970 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of George and Roberta Wood Krlich.

He was a 1989 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Darren was the manager of Hardee’s Restaurant in Hubbard and later the manager of Wendy’s Restaurant in Salem. In 2001 he received the Wendy’s People’s Choice Award.

He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, enjoyed golfing and had a great sense of humor.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his parents, George and Roberta, of Hubbard; siblings, Jacqueline (Timothy) Reese, Rick (Cindy) Krlich and Jerry (Beth) Krlich, all of Hubbard and Lynette (Brian) Moder of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and his girlfriend, Tiffany, of Boardman. He was known as “Uncle Do” to nine nieces and nephews and one great-nephew. He also leaves his aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers at Wendy’s.

There was a private Memorial Mass held at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

