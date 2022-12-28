SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene A. McGuire, age 69, of Sharon passed away at home on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Darlene was born September 25, 1953 in Warren, Ohio a daughter of George and Esther Perkins Edwards.

She was a graduate of Greenville High School.

Darlene was a member of Cedar Avenue Church of God in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Darlene will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her children, Henry (Kelly) McGuire of Castalia, Ohio, Benjamin McGuire of Youngstown, Ohio, Kimberly (Chris) James of Hudson, Florida and Kenneth (Megan) McGuire of Youngstown, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brothers, Alvin Lewis of Newton Falls, Ohio and Paul Edwards of Youngstown, Ohio.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Charlotte Robinson, Beverly Lewis, Betty Lewis, Susan Edwards and Lillian Edwards and brothers, Robert Lewis, Calvin Edwards, Ray Edwards, Fred Edwards and William Edwards.

There will be services held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Darlene will be laid to rest at Corner House Cemetery in Hubbard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family C/O her granddaughter, Nicci James, 7746 Hardaway Drive, Apt. G, New Port Richey, FL 34653

