Daniel S. Rounds, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel S. Rounds, age 43 of Hubbard, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Dan was born March 5, 1978 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of David and Barbara Sebring Rounds.

He was a truck driver for many years at Front Street Trucking in Niles, Ohio.

Dan was a member of Chestnut Ridge Church of God in Hubbard.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his life partner, Sara DeCicco; his children, Dylan DeCicco, Brandon DeCicco, Luke Rounds and Cody Rounds, all of Hubbard and his mother, Barbara Rounds of Girard. He also leaves his brother, David E. (Brandy) Rounds II of Liberty; his nephew, David E. Rounds III; nieces, Nicole Rounds, Kaylynn Rounds and Destiny Gossnell and his stepmother, Patti Rounds.

His father preceded him in death.

There will be a private memorial service held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Hubbard Union Cemetery Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s memory to Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, Ohio 44425 to help with funeral expenses.

