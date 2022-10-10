INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Daniel R. Marvin, age 69, of Independence, Ohio passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Arbors at Stow Rehabilitation & Nursing Home.

Daniel was born January 18, 1953 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of Duane C. and Lois Curry Marvin.

He was a 1972 graduate of Mohawk High School, 1976 graduate of Geneva College, a graduate of Pittsburgh Seminary and ordained into ministry in 1989.

Daniel enjoyed reading, camping, boating and fishing and was a Cleveland Indians fan and avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He was an ordained clergy, serving in upstate New York, Coitsville, Ohio and Beachwood, Ohio, where he retired in 2012 from Trinity Presbyterian Church.

He was a member of Presbytery of Western Reserve.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Trudy E. Mesaros, whom he married July 4, 1997; his sister, Nancy Witherspoon of Summerfield, Florida; aunt and uncle, Vickie White and Jerry Marvin; aunt and uncle, Dulcie and George Kapsulis and his dog, Bruno. He also leaves his mother-in-law, Doris Mesaros of Youngstown; brother-in-law, Thomas (Jackie) Mesaros of Campbell, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dale Witherspoon; father-in-law, Donald Mesaros; brothers-in-law, Donald Mesaros, Jr. and David Mesaros, Sr.; several aunts and uncles and his dogs, Abraham and Chester.

There will be calling hours on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Daniel will be laid to rest at Jackson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Daniel’s memory to Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, 9500 Sweet Valley Drive, Valley View, OH 44125.

