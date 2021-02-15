Daniel P. “Libbo” Livingston, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel P. “Libbo” Livingston passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, from complications due to heart and lung issues.

Dan was born on October 29, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a life-long resident of Hubbard.

He was a 1974 graduate of Hubbard High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Dan started his career of service in the late 1970s working at Hubbard Union Cemetery, retiring as Sexton/Clerk after 33 years.

During that time, he was elected to multiple terms as Hubbard City 1st Ward Councilman and was one of the area’s longest serving Trumbull County Democrat central committee members.

Dan also served as the first Clerk for the newly formed Eagle Joint Fire District in 2006.

He later went on to become one of the longest tenured Service Directors in Hubbard’s history, beginning in 2012 and serving until the time of his death.

Dan was also committed to his community where he volunteered. He was a current and active member of the Hubbard Rotary Club, member of the board of directors for the Hubbard High School All Sports Hall of Fame, former Vice President of the Hubbard Area Chamber of Commerce and numerous other community based organizations. He was a member of Saint Patrick Parish. He was an avid sports fan, playing many years in a Fast-Pitch Softball League.

As noted by Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle, he was “a friend to everyone and always had a memorable story to tell. He will be remembered as a true Hubbard Eagle: always having the best interest of Hubbard residents in mind.”

His great sense of humor, willingness to help anyone, and deep love of his family will be treasured always by his family – sister, Nancy Lavelle; brother and sister-in-law, John and Cindy Livingston; nephew, Reverend John-Michael Lavelle; niece and nephew-in-law, Kristin and Joshua Foster and great nephews and nieces, Asia, Michael, Brayden and Abigail.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Catherine Livingston; niece, Wendy Lavelle; brother-in-law, Jack Lavelle and grandparents, Earl and Nellie Greer.

Dan’s family is extremely grateful for the incredible outpouring of sympathy, and the many wonderful stories of Dan’s presence in people’s lives. Special thanks to Dr. Howard Slemons for his friendship and years of care.

Due to the recent fire at Saint Patrick Church, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Masks are required and all social distancing guidelines will be in place for the Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel P. “Libbo” Livingston Scholarship Fund for Hubbard High School, c/o 41 Hillcrest Avenue, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

