YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel M. Fowler, age 33 of Youngstown passed away at home on Tuesday May 2, 2023.

Daniel was born July 17, 1989 in Parma Heights, Ohio a son of Mark Fowler and “Dottie” Dorothea Marvel.

He was a counselor for many years at Teen Challenge in Youngstown, and was a member of First Christian Assembly of Liberty.

Daniel was a # 1 Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Football fan.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife the former Amanda J. Bellows whom he married August 8, 2020, his mother and step-father Dorothea and John Wenger of Parma Heights, Ohio, and father Mark Fowler of Youngstown.

He also leaves his brother Andrew Fowler of Brooklyn, Ohio, an uncle Nathaniel Marvel of Parma Heights, Ohio, and an aunt Kim (Dean) Rybak of Broadview Heights, Ohio.

There were private memorial services held at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

