Dana A. Johnson, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dana A. Johnson, age 69, of Hubbard passed away at home on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Dana was born October 11, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of William and Dorothy Chura Johnson.

He was a 1970 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Dana was a machine operator for 30 years at Packard Electric retiring in 2001.

He was of Catholic faith and a member of Vienna Gun Club.

Dana will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Frances A. Steele, whom he married January 16, 1982; his children, Lori Johnson, Lisa Myers and Billy Johnson, all of Hubbard; his grandchildren, Shane Gaskill, Ryan Myers, Dillon Myers and Mariah Johnson and his mother, Dorothy Johnson of Hubbard. He also leaves his siblings, Michael (Patricia) Johnson, Dotti Johnson, Donald Johnson, Bobby (Debbie) Johnson, all of Hubbard, Nancy Miller of Columbia, Maryland and Linda (Rick) Kinser of Twinsburg, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Billy Johnson.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 with calling hours prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Dana will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Dana A. Johnson, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.