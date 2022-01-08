HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale P. Jordan, 75, of Hubbard, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Dale was born February 19, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James E. Sr. and Sally L. Pritchard Jordan.

He was a 1965 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Dale worked at General American for seven years and later was a truck driver for Republic Waste (BFI) for 43 and a half years, retiring in 2014. While working he received many awards such as Driver of the Year and was in many driver competitions.

He was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

He was in the Army Reserves; was past president of Hubbard Kiwanis Club; helped develop the T-Ball fields for the Hubbard Community Youth League that he was a member of for many years coaching baseball and soccer teams. He also was a Leader for Cub Scout Pack 100 and past president of The Ursuline Booster Club and received the Fan of the Year award.

Dale was a NASCAR fan (Fords only) and attended many races with his wife. He also enjoyed car cruising in his 1987 White Ford Mustang (rare with t-tops). He and his wife, Linda went to many cruises and the Mustang won many awesome trophies and made many lasting friendships.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Linda Washington, his high school sweetheart whom he married September 14, 1968; his sons, Brian P. Jordan of Hubbard and Mark P. Jordan of Dublin; two granddaughters, Paige Jordan and fiancé, Jesse Blackburn, Taylor (Jack) Jordan-Prioletti; a great-grandson, Alec and great-granddaughter, Bailey.

He also leaves his siblings, Mildred (Pete) Tolnar, Sally (Tony) Madeline and James (Candy) Jordan, Jr.; all of Hubbard; several nieces and nephews and two Godchildren.

His parents preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call on Monday, January 10, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

There will be a Mass of Christian burial with the Reverend Michael Swierz officiating at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church with calling hours prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

The family strongly suggests that all guests wear a mask.

Dale will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dale’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hubbard Volunteer Fire Department, 33 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

