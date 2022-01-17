HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale L. Hinkle; age 67 of Hubbard passed away on Saturday January 15, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland.

Dale was born March 9, 1954 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania a son of Donald & Janet Beachum Hinkle.

He was a truck driver for WL Byers of Wampum, Pennsylvania for many years.

Dale enjoyed riding motorcycles.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Dale will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife the former Linda Repasky whom he married February 14, 1996; his children Dale Allen Hinkle of Hubbard; Jennifer Baer of Girard; Kevin Loosemore of Hubbard; two grandchildren Brianna Baer and Chloe Baer and his dogs Budroe and Ellie Mae.

He leaves his siblings; Donald (Audrey) Hinkle of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; Jeff (Anita) Hinkle of Emlenton, Pennsylvania; Randy (Rose) Hinkle of Pennsylvania and Frank (Bonnie) Hinkle of Florida.

Dale also leaves his father-in-law Andrew Repasky, Sr. of Hubbard; his brother-in-law Andrew (Diane) Repasky of Champion and nephews Andrew (Heather) Repasky; Gary Repasky and fiancé Kelsey White; and niece Arin (Zak) Steiner.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Darryl Hinkle and mother-in-law Betty Repasky.

There are no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dale’s memory to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County P.O. Box 66 Vienna, Ohio 44473.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

