Cynthia J. Miklus, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia J. Miklus (Cindy), 52, of Hubbard, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her home.

She was born in 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio to Marquitta (Duerden) and Richard V. Buckner.

Cindy graduated from Liberty High School in 1984.

She later graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work.

Cindy was the Executive Director at the Trumbull Advocacy & Protective Network for almost 20 years. She was also a member of the National Association of Social Workers.

Cindy enjoyed classic cars and served multiple terms as President of the Northeast Ohio Street Cruisers. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe. She especially enjoyed finding peace and relaxation in the Pacific Northwest. Most of all, she loved spending time and traditions with her family.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 31 years, Michael, who she married on July 30, 1988; her mother, Marquitta Misciskia of Liberty; her brother, Richard Buckner and his wife, Mary Lynn (West) of Vienna; sister, Pamela Woeckner of Loveland, Colorado; three nieces, Alicia Shields (Patrick), Alexis Laney (Glenn) and Ashley Carano (Domenic); two nephews, Travis Siembieda (Beth Ann) and Nigel Edward Jones (Arielle); great-nieces and nephews, Caelyn Shields, Giovanni Shields, Aoibheann Shields, Aiden Laney and Addilynn Laney.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard V. Buckner and great-nephew, Carlos Sanchez.

Per Cindy’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

The family would like to thank everyone for their concern and prayers during this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 20, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.