SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis E. Myers; age 77 of Sharon, passed away at home on Monday March 28, 2022.

Curtis was born July 22, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Charles E. and Dorothy Snyder Myers.

He was a 1962 graduate of Ursuline High School.

He was a crane mechanic for Hynes Industries in Youngstown for 35 years retiring in 2006.

Curtis was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon; a past member of the Vestry; worked on the lunch program, and church food pantry.

He also was a member of MVRHA – Mahoning Valley Railroad Heritage Association of Youngstown; a Scrappers Baseball usher and was a driver for the Hubbard Community Van.

Curtis will be missed by all of his family members.

His first wife the former Dorothy E. McKnight whom he married April 27, 1974 passed away October 6, 2011.

Curtis will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife the former Cleo A. Hovis Baker whom he married July 13, 2013; his children Deanna Thomas (Mark Summers) of Parma, Ohio; Jennifer (Mark) Cooley of Youngstown; Stephen (Kay) Baker of McKinney, Texas; Douglas (Maryann) Baker of Sharpsville, P ennsylvania; Gordon (Donna) Baker of Peckville, P ennsylvania; Patrick (Lisa) Baker of Warren, Ohio; Stephanie Baker (Russell Wagoner) of Sharon, P ennsylvania; Heather (Edward) Porterfield of Accokeek, Maryland; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

He also leaves his siblings; Mary (Robert) Martin of Youngstown; James (Monica) Myers of Canton, Ohio; Patricia Myers of Canton, Ohio and Carol (George) Malinich of Terry, Georgia.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and brother Charles Michael Myers and sister Kathy Myers Chenevey.

There will be a Memorial Service held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday April 6, 2022 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon, P ennsylvania.

Curtis will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Curtis’s name to St. John’s Episcopal Church – Free Lunch Program- 226 West State Street Sharon, PA. 16146 or MVRHA Mahoning Valley Railroad Heritage Association 1349 Poland Avenue Youngstown, Ohio 44502.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

