HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig P. Hassell, age 71 of Hubbard, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Lexington Medical Center in Lexington, South Carolina.

Craig was born November 6, 1951, was the eldest son of William Paul and Yvonne Karr Hassell of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

He married Marsha Ottenberg April 16, 1977 and had three children, Tami (Scott) Tuttle of Lexington, South Carolina, Brett (Dana) Hassell of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Traci (Jason) Westrem of Boardman, Ohio.

Craig devoted his life to youth sports. He was a West Middlesex youth football coach for over 20 years before coaching his children in the HCYL program. He then turned his attention to officiating volleyball, basketball and his favorite, softball, for the past 25 years.

In his free time, Craig could be found sneaking a Little Debbie or a sweet tea from McDonald’s while roaming the woods. He was an avid hunter and his favorite place was his hunting cabin in Kane, Pennsylvania.

Craig will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his loving wife, children and seven grandchildren. Along with his mother, Yvonne, Craig had three brothers, Reid (Carol) Hassell of Clayton, North Carolina, Doug (Gale) Hassell of Volant, Pennsylvania and Brian (Angie) Hassell of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and a host of nieces and nephews.

There will be calling hours on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Since Craig very much disliked dressing up, the family requests that visitors wear their favorite sports or hunting attire.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Patrick Food Pantry, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

