YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance Pasquerilla Stahura, age 76, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, November 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Constance was born November 25, 1945 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nicholas and Flora Domascieno Pasquerilla.

After graduating from Brookfield High School in 1963 she attended Wil-Mar Beauty Academy and obtained cosmetology licenses in both Ohio and Pennsylvania.

She practiced her craft for over 35 years in various shops around the Shenango Valley. Upon her retirement, she spent her winters at her Florida home outside of Ft. Lauderdale.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Her infectious laugh and radiant smile allowed her to make friends wherever she went. Through the years, Connie enjoyed her many canine companions and tending her beautiful flower gardens. She was a fabulous cook and won a local baking contest in the 1980s that earned her an appearance on a WKBN TV cooking show.

She leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Michael Stahura; daughters, Angela Stahura and Antonette “Toni” Stahura, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Nicholas Pasquerilla; her mother, Flora (Domascieno) Pasquerilla and her sister, Caroline (Pasquerilla) Berecek.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dean Petrucci and Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care.

Per her wishes private graveside services will be held at the Brookfield Township Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her parents and sister.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Constance M. Stahura, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.