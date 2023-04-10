POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clyde E. Franklin, age 76 of Poland, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Beeghly Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Clyde was born July 31, 1946 in Hubbard, Ohio a son of John E., Sr. and Lola Belle Burkey Franklin.

He was a self-employed security guard for many years.

He enjoyed fishing and watching western movies.

His wife, the former Ida M. Hall, whom he married August 6, 1977, passed away July 20, 2005.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his daughter, Vivian A. Miller of Poland; grandchildren, Sherry (Shane) Spencer, Ashley (Zack) Arthur, Joshua (Trisha) Flippin, John (Monica) Miller and Ragan (Fred) Miller and eight great-grandchildren. He also leaves his siblings, Myrtle A. O’Conner of Austintown, Margaret Marshall of Champion, Ohio and Kenneth W. Franklin of Youngstown, Ohio.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; son-in-law, John Miller and his brothers, Melvin Franklin, John E. Franklin, Jr., Daniel E. Franklin, Sr., LeRoy G. Franklin, Sr., Harry Franklin and Joseph Franklin, Sr.

There will be services held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Clyde will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

